Criteri di conservazione dei dati
GroupHang will retain Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
For manual deletion, users can contact our support team to request deletion at grouphangapp@gmail.com. Currently we do not support data archival/retrieval.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The security of data generated by GroupHang is important to us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect data generated by GroupHang, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
MongoDB, AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no