Hyperproof EU

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All Hyperproof data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no