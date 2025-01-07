HowsThisGoing - AI Project Manager

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will either delete or anonymize your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible.
Account Information:
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Information you share on the Services:
If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display previous answers you sent to the reports that received and shared in your team Platform and continue to display other content you provided.
Managed accounts:
If the Services are made available to you through an organization (e.g., your employer), we retain your information as long as required by the administrator of your account.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
HowsThisGoing will delete data based on the following information mentioned hereon, users may request deletion by emailing us on kanishk@howsthisgoing.com. If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account. However, given the nature of sharing on the Services, any public activity on your Account prior to deletion will remain stored on our servers and will remain accessible to the public.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We use data hosting service providers in India to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data.
The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Non-public Personal Information that you share with us will be protected using industry-standard techniques. We seek to protect your non-public Personal Information to ensure that it is kept private; however, we cannot guarantee its security. Unauthorized entry or use, hardware or software failure, and other factors, may compromise the security of user information at any time.
If you have any questions about security on our Website, please contact us at kanishk@howsthisgoing.com.
Sedi dei data center
India
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude, Gemini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
HowsThisGoing stores LLM-generated responses in its database indefinitely unless:
- User requests deletion of data
- Account is deactivated
All data deletion requests can be made by contacting kanishk@howsthisgoing.com.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
HowsThisGoing's LLM operates in AWS data centers located in India. All data processing happens within these data centers as specified in the privacy policy. The service uses Google's Gemini LLM to generate responses based on user inputs through the platfo
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
HowsThisGoing's LLM data is stored in AWS servers located in India as explicitly stated in the privacy policy under "Information Storage and Security." All user data, messages, and interactions with the LLM are stored using industry-standard techniques an