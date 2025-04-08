Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).

Sedi dei data center Australia, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted on AWS

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services (AWS).

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.brainfi.sh/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Anthropic Claude, Gemini

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.