Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).
Sedi dei data center
Australia, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted on AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services (AWS).
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Anthropic Claude, Gemini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All customer data is processed and stored within the customer-designated AWS or Google cloud region, ensuring compliance with data residency requirements.