Oktopost Social Advocacy

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Oktopost will retain customer data for the duration of the contract. Upon contract termination, data will be deleted after six months, unless otherwise specified by the customer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customers can manually remove data or set a data retention policy for personal information processed by Oktopost on their behalf. In addition, Oktopost automatically removes data in the following cases:
1. Six months following contract termination, as mentioned above.
2. When required to delete data collected from APIs in accordance with the terms and conditions of social media networks.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Oktopost maintains data centers in the US (AWS us-east-1) and EU (AWS eu-central-1) in which customer data is stored based on each customer's location.
Oktopost employs different mechanisms to ensure the protection of stored data, including logical separation, secure access, encryption at rest and in transit, and regular vulnerability scans.
Sedi dei data center
Germania, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
On a VPC.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no