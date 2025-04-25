Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Granola retains personal data only for as long as necessary to: - Provide the agreed-upon services to the customer; - Fulfil legitimate business needs; or - Comply with applicable legal or regulatory requirements.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Once the service relationship ends or processing is no longer required: - Customers may request deletion or return of their personal data. - If deletion or return is impractical or prohibited by law, Granola will: - Block the data from further processing (unless legally required), - Continue to protect the data under its security commitments, - And only provide a formal certification of deletion upon customer request. Business Contact Data and Usage Data are retained as outlined in Granola’s Privacy Policy, and any ongoing retention is governed by legal, operational, and security requirements.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Primary Location: Granola processes and stores customer data primarily in the United States. Data Transfers: When personal data is transferred outside the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom, or Switzerland, Granola ensures compliance with applicable data protection laws through: - The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, or - Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) approved by the European Commission and UK authorities. Subprocessors: Granola may use third-party subprocessors for storage and processing. All subprocessors are required to meet comparable data protection and security standards. Security Measures: Stored data is protected by technical and organizational security measures, including encryption, access controls, and secure infrastructure, as outlined in Granola’s Security Page. Data Access & Segregation: Only authorized personnel or subprocessors with a legitimate purpose can access stored personal data. Granola ensures data isolation between customers to protect confidentiality.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.granola.ai/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI, Anthropic

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Third-party LLMs do not retain data. Summarization is stateless, and Granola explicitly prohibits OpenAI and Anthropic from storing or training on customer data.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Granola sends data to LLMs (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic) only for individual summarization tasks. Data is processed per-user and never shared across customers. No customer data is used to train third-party models.