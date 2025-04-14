Org Chart & Profile • Linky

« Linky is very handy! We have our org chart up to date which is super convenient and the employees find it useful. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾What can you do with Linky?
Melissa Duncan, People and Culture Specialist
« Linky is an effective tool for building your org chart. Performance reviews are way easier now. »
Kelsey Wilson, Office Manager
:card_index_dividers: Team directory and org chart — Have a clear view on teams, departments and hierarchy.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:man: Customize profile fields and information — Edit fields, choose required ones and if employees can edit them.
:heavy_plus_sign: Manually add people who may not be in the Slack — You may need to add external users or members of the board manually
:information_source: Choose which fields to display in the organigram — Keep only most important information to visualize in the org chart
:printer: Export in 1-click — Export your Org Chart to share it or print it easily
:eyes: Slack command to look up someone — Simply type
/whois @usernameto check someone's profile details.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾About BuddiesHR
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.