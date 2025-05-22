Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Village Labs must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Village Labs and the customer, unless Village Labs is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Village Labs must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer's agreement(s) with Village Labs. Village Labs may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Village Labs stores and disposes of sensitive data in a manner that reasonably safeguards the confidentiality of the data, protects against the unauthorized use or disclosure of the data, and renders the data secure or appropriately destroyed. Data entered into Village Labs applications must be validated where possible to ensure quality of information processed and to mitigate the impacts of web-based attacks on the systems.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Being host on the cloud.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude (Anthropic) - Primary model, GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 (OpenAI), Gemini (Google) - Including Gemini Flash 2, o1 and o3-mini (OpenAI) - Latest models
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Coworker's LLM interactions are stateless and ephemeral; customer data is not retained by external LLM providers.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Coworker’s LLM operates strictly in a multi-tenant environment. Data isolation controls ensure customer data processed by LLMs is logically separated and explicitly prohibited from being shared among tenants.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Coworker's LLM stores data in accordance with customer data residency requirements. Primary data processing occurs in Google Cloud Platform regions (US) based on customer location.