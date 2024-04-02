TeamScribe

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Sigma Digital s.r.o. does not retain any Customer Data once an account is deleted. All Customer Data is permanently and irrevocably deleted from our servers immediately upon account termination
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon deletion of an account, all associated Customer Data is immediately and permanently removed from all Sigma Digital s.r.o. systems. This process is irreversible, and the data cannot be recovered once an account is deleted. Sigma Digital s.r.o. ensures that the deletion methods employed permanently erase the data without any possibility of reconstruction
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sigma Digital s.r.o. stores Customer Data on secure servers located in EU for the duration of the account’s active status. We employ industry-standard security measures, including encryption, firewalls, and access controls, to protect the data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. Once an account is deleted, all data is irreversibly destroyed in accordance with our Data Retention and Archival/Removal Policies.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no