Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

When a user requests Planable to delete personal data, we follow a strict, compliant process in accordance with GDPR: 1. Request Submission: Users can initiate a data deletion request by contacting our support team at hello@planable.io. To facilitate the process, users should include their name and specify the data they wish to have deleted. 2. Verification of Request: Upon receiving a data deletion request, we verify the identity of the individual to ensure that the request is legitimate, using secure methods to confirm the requester’s identity. 3. Assessment of Data: We identify all personal data associated with the requester across our systems, including data stored in active databases, backups, and any third-party services we integrate with. 4. Data Deletion: Once the data is identified, we initiate the deletion process. This includes permanently removing personal data from our systems, databases, and backups where applicable. We also notify any third-party processors to delete the data from their systems. 5. Confirmation: After the deletion is complete, we send a confirmation to the requester, informing them that their personal data has been successfully deleted. 6. Record Keeping: We maintain a log of the request and the actions taken to ensure compliance with GDPR and for future reference if needed.