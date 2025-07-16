Let Standup for Me run your daily standups for you Standup for Me conducts daily standup meetings fully asynchronously so you can spend less time in meetings and more time getting things done. Other standup apps are built to provide your boss with constant status updates, but we know that the daily standup is all about keeping you and your team in sync. That's why we don't include project management cruft like unnecessary reports or try to record your standup responses in your issue tracker - those things change the focus of daily standups, making them worse, not better. Some of the great features offered by Standup for Me: :rocket: Conduct scheduled and ad hoc standups fully asynchronously - no standing in a circle while everyone waits for their chance to talk

:link: Provide more meaningful updates by selecting from a growing list of service integrations to pull overviews of your recent and upcoming activity

:toolbox: Set up multiple standup teams per Slack workspace to properly reflect your organization's structure

:calendar: Select days of the week and time of day for each team's standup summaries since one size does not fit all

:beach_with_umbrella: Schedule time off to temporarily silence your standup notifications when you go on vacation or you're out sick

:earth_africa: Stay in sync with your team members around the world with seamless cross-time zone support

:gear: No need to leave Slack to adjust your settings - Standup for Me is fully native to the Slack app

:robot_face: No unnecessary AI - Standup for Me is the result of good old-fashioned software engineering, so there's no need to fear it taking over the world

:lock: Rest assured that your private communications stay private - the contents of your Slack workspace's messages are never stored by us

:speech_balloon: Don't pay more for project management features that only dilute the value of your standups - we believe that the daily standup is meant to encourage better collaboration by helping team members to stay up to date with each other, period

:gift: Try before you buy - our free plan is free forever and gives you access to everything the app is capable of (with some limits)

:credit_card: No need to provision licenses up front - pay as you go for the actual number of users that are on a standup team in your Slack workspace How does it work? A scheduled standup conducted by Standup for Me occurs at the same time each day. Standup team members can choose when to be notified to begin a standup session or they can manually start a standup session at any time. Each standup session is conducted one-on-one via Slack direct message by the Standup for Me bot, which poses a few quick questions about the team member's recent activity, upcoming activity and any blockers they've encountered. When a standup session is completed, the bot waits until the team's scheduled daily standup summary time to share everyone's answers with the rest of the team in a specific Slack channel.