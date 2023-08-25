Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data submitted will be stored in your selected Aha! account(s). Records created within Aha! are maintained for the lifetime of the account unless they are explicitly deleted. Upon termination of service, data may be deleted from the application on request, or, if this request is not received, deleted after an inactivity period. Backup and log data are automatically deleted after one year according to the backup retention policy.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Aha! provides deletion features as part of the product. This includes features to help customers comply with their own requirements such as GDPR for deletion or removal of personal information. Aha! provides an online profile center where Aha! users can review and update data and in some cases delete it (such as ideas portal users). For assistance in data deletion or removal, please contact support@aha.io.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda, Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Aha! uses Amazon Web Services for data center services
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no