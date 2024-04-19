Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://help.clearviewsocial.com/article/data-processing-agreement