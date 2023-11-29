Snappy Gifts

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain different types of personal data related to you for different periods, depending on the purposes for processing the information, our legitimate business purposes, and pursuant to legal requirements under applicable law.
We will maintain your contact details, to help us stay in contact with you. At any time, you can contact us to delete your contact details by submitting your request here. Note that we will keep your details without using them if necessary, and for the necessary period of time, for legal requirements and proceedings.
We will retain personal data related to you after you have terminated your use of the Services, if retention is reasonably necessary to resolve disputes between our users, to prevent fraud and abuse, or to enforce this privacy notice and our terms and conditions, available here.
We will keep aggregated non-identifiable information without limitation, and to the extent reasonable we will delete or de-identify potentially identifiable information, when we no longer need to process the information in identifiable form.
In any case, we will keep information about you for as long as you use the Services, unless applicable law requires us to delete it, or if we decide to remove it at our discretion, according to the terms of this privacy notice and our terms and conditions.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
To exercise the access, data portability, and deletion rights described under this privacy notice, please submit a request here.
Only you or a person authorized to act on your behalf can make a request related to personal data related to you.
Your request must provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal data or an authorized representative and describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it.
Please note that the sections below provide a description of rights you may have under specific laws applicable to our processing of personal data related to you. Under other laws, you may have similar rights applicable to our processing of personal data related to you.
In such cases, we will provide you with similar rights to those detailed under the section entitled ‘Processing of Personal Data Under the Laws of the EEA, UK, and Switzerland’, with the necessary changes made.
You may request to exercise such rights by submitting your request here.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Snappy will store customer/individual data in accordance with global, state, and local legislation. All data is stored in the US Data Region at all times, and is encrypted at rest via AES256 and in transit via TLS1.2
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted- AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no