Make a Chart

This app aims to make it as easy as possible to produce instant charts in Slack. There are no third party services or websites to deal with. Simply type or paste your data into the popup window, pick a chart type and an instant chart will be produced. You can then post this to your channel. You can enter comma separated (CSV) or tab separates values pasted from a spreadsheet (TSV) such as: Cheddar,12

Edam,4

Brie,6

Stilton,9 It also has limited support for space seperated values and other less formal data. Financial data of the form "$3,500,000" is also supported. The system currently supports bar, line or a pie chart. Pricing is currently free, although this is subject to change.