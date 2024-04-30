Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Make a Chart retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the service. Chart data is processed in real-time and is not stored permanently. Slack workspace and user identification data required for the app's functionality is retained for the duration of the app's installation in a workspace. App usage logs, including user actions and chart creations, are retained for a limited time to support troubleshooting and improve service quality.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Make a Chart does not archive user data. Chart data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after generation. App usage logs are retained for a limited period and then automatically removed. Upon uninstallation of the app from a Slack workspace, all associated workspace and user data is permanently deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Make a Chart stores minimal data to provide its service efficiently and securely. Slack workspace and user identification data necessary for the app's functionality are stored securely for the duration of the app's installation. Chart information is processed in real-time and is not stored permanently. No user-provided data used for chart creation is retained after the chart is generated. Usage logs are stored temporarily using New Relic's secure logging infrastructure to support troubleshooting and service improvement. All persistent data is stored in Google Cloud Platform services, employing industry-standard encryption and access controls. No user data is stored locally on development or production servers. Apart from Slack and New Relic, no user data is shared with or stored by third-party services.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no