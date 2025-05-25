Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Engauge AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the retention settings configured by each customer. The default retention period is 7 days, and customers may extend this up to 90 days through application settings.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Engauge AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy set by the customer. Upon expiration of the retention period or upon termination of the customer account, Engauge AI will securely delete all data related to the customer, including associated metadata and generated content.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Engauge AI will store Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices for security, including encryption of credentials and data in transit. Data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.engaugeai.com/sub-processors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI Models (e.g. GPT 4o, GPT-4o-mini), Claude (in evaluation)

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Our LLM provider integrations do not retain prompt or completion data, as logging is disabled at the API level. Engauge AI stores structured logs of LLM inputs and outputs for debugging and audit purposes, retained for duration configured by customer.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Engauge AI's LLM providers operate multi-tenant infrastructure for API-based access and isolate API requests between customers at the infrastructure level. Engauge AI disables API call logging, ensuring that no data is stored or used.