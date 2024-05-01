Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no