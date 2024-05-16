Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Hyperproof Gov will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof Gov is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All Hyperproof Gov data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Azure

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no