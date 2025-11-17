Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI GPT-4

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI LLM operates in the United States