Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Signable allows customers to set their own data retention policies for documents.
By default, customer data is retained for 7 years.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon Customer Request: Data will be deleted from Signable's systems and any third-party systems used when a customer requests data erasure. Customers must contact the support team at help@signable.co.uk to initiate this process.
End of Retention Period: Data that reaches the end of the specified retention period will be automatically deleted from Signable’s systems and any associated third-party systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Signable stores customer data in accordance with ISO 27001 standards.
Sedi dei data center
Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati