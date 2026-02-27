Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Users can request data deletion by emailing support@macroscope.com. Customer data is retained for the duration of the active subscription. When a customer deletes their Macroscope GitHub installation, all stored data is queued for deletion — installation records are permanently deleted within 35 days of soft-deletion. Workspace data is soft-deleted after 14 days of inactivity and permanently hard-deleted within 14 days of soft-deletion (28 days total). Upon permanent deletion, all data is irreversibly removed: database records are hard-deleted, per-workspace KMS encryption keys are destroyed (cryptographic erasure), and cloud storage objects are deleted. Upon request, we can expedite immediate deletion of all associated data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon workspace deletion, all associated customer data is removed from our systems. Users may request data deletion at any time by contacting support@macroscope.com. Macroscope does not offer a separate backup or archival service.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All customer data is stored and processed in the United States and encrypted at rest and in transit. Infrastructure runs on private clusters with no public database access. Macroscope is SOC 2 Type II certified.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our infrastructure is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Vertex
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Message content is sent to LLM providers only to generate responses, not for training. All providers are contractually prohibited from training on customer data. Prompts and completions are not retained beyond the API request.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
All customer data is logically isolated per customer. No customer's data is shared with or accessible to any other customer's environment.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All data processed by Macroscope, including data sent to LLM providers, is stored and processed in the United States.