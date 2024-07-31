Wellence: Building High Performance Teams all Inside SlackAt Wellence, we believe that stronger relationships and better conversations create thriving workplaces. Our AI-powered platform makes it easier to spark meaningful dialogue, build trust, and drive performance one conversation at a time.With personalised check-ins, real-time coaching nudges, and actionable feedback, Wellence helps teams stay aligned, engaged, and focused on growth. Whether it’s fostering collaboration, tracking goals, or strengthening manager-employee connections, we provide the tools to make every interaction more impactful.How Wellence Works in Slack1. Automated NudgesWellence sends timely prompts to managers before 1:1s and check-ins, helping them prepare and take action.2. Manager SummariesAfter each conversation, Wellence delivers a Slack summary with insights and suggested next steps.3. Employee InputsTeam members respond to short weekly check-ins in Slack. These responses generate real-time insights for their managers.4. Custom CommandsUse /wellence to trigger actions like feedback requests, summary generation, or coaching prompts.5. Configuration & SettingsAdmins can adjust message tone, check-in frequency, and Slack visibility via the Wellence Web App.:closed_lock_with_key: Data Retention PolicyWe retain personal data only as long as necessary to deliver our services or as required by law. User-generated content is kept while the client subscription is active. Aggregated analytics data may be retained longer in anonymised form.:file_cabinet: Data Archival/Removal PolicyIf a user or organization disconnects Wellence from Slack or requests removal, all associated personal data is deleted within 30 days, unless required to be retained by law. Aggregated data is de-identified and retained for product improvement.:floppy_disk: Data Storage PolicyAll data is securely stored on cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit. We apply strict access controls, role-based permissions, and regular security reviews. No personal identifiers are sent to third-party AI or analytics tools.Pricing::warning: DisclaimerWellence uses AI language models to provide helpful insights and suggestions. While we aim for accuracy, responses may occasionally be incomplete or imprecise. We recommend using your own judgment for important or sensitive decisions.