DeepFabric

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati UnPlatforms is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. We will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA Regulations. Customer Account Information is retained for the duration of the customer relationship and deleted after account closure, unless otherwise requested by the customer.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data will be removed when customer deletes his accounts and duplicate data or data that is no longer required for business operations. Data will be removed on customer requests: Data removal requests from customers in accordance with privacy regulations. The archival and removal processes will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All sensitive data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data storage practices is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and industry-specific regulations.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Azure

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Azure OpenAI Models (GPT 4.1, Text Embedding)

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM The LLM does not retain any customer data.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Inference data stored at rest remains in the East United States.