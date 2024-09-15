Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including to meet legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or reporting requirements.
Retention Periods
* Account Data: Personal data associated with your account will be retained for the duration of your account's active status. Upon account deletion, we will delete or anonymize your personal data within instantly.
* Communication Data: i.e. messages will NOT be stored persistently. Such data will be deleted immediately after users confirm the successful sending of their messages.
* Payment data: is retained for bookkeeping purposes in compliance with Swedish accounting law (Bokföringslagen) and is stored for a period of up to 7 years.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
At a user's request, we delete all account and payment information associated with the account. For assistance, please contact us at info@chatizard.com or complete the web form available on our support page: https://www.chatizard.com/html/contact.html
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Personal information we collect is securely stored in Google Cloud servers in Finland, in compliance with GDPR. We use encryption and access controls to protect your data, retaining it only as long as necessary or as required by law.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
on google cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Chatizard does not allow OpenAI to use data submitted through the API to train or improve its models. OpenAI retains some user data temporarily for the purposes of monitoring for abuse and diagnostics
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
OpenAI ensures no cross-access between tenants - between different businesses.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI processes data primarily in the United States.