Chatizard is an AI-powered command app designed to improve communication and productivity within your workspace. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and a Large Language Model, Chatizard helps users quickly enhance, correct, and refine their written content directly in Slack. Whether you need to fix typos, clarify your sentences, or condense lengthy messages, Chatizard makes it easy to ensure that your communication is always clear, concise, and professional. Say goodbye to communication barriers and hello to smoother workflows! Use the following commands in any Slack message — whether in public or private channels, group chats, or direct messages — and let Chatizard correct typos, fix grammatical errors, and clarify your sentences. Chatizard ensures your communication remains clear, concise, and professional every time. /chat correct your_text

/chat rephrase your_text

/chat summarise your_text

/chat concise your_text

/chat key your_text Pricing plan

We offer flexible plans tailored to both individuals and teams: Trial Plan: Up to 3000 words free usage of AI-powered messaging.

Individual Plan: Priced at $10/month, this plan includes up to 1 million words per month of AI-powered enhancements, perfect for personal productivity and individual needs.

Team Plan: Priced at $15/user/month, this plan supports up to 1.5 million words per month of AI improvements, ideal for teams collaborating efficiently. Disclaimer

Our app utilizes a Large Language Model (LLM) to provide intelligent and context-aware responses. While we strive for accuracy and relevance, users should be aware that the model may occasionally generate inaccurate, incomplete, or inappropriate responses. These outputs are generated based on probabilistic patterns and are not guaranteed to reflect factual information or professional advice.