App Monitoring by Appfigures

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no