Email for Slack lets you send emails directly from your Slack workspace. How it works:

:one: Type /sendemail into any Slack channel

:two: Enter the email details in the modal that appears

:three: Submit the modal. Congrats, you just sent an email through Slack! :tada: That's it, there are no additional configurations or integrations required. It just works. :memo: Add your custom email signature in the app settings for a professional touch. Try it for free now!