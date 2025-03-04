Leadsourcing

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain user data only as long as it is necessary to provide our services, comply with legal obligations, or resolve disputes. User activity and logs are typically stored for up to 12 months, after which they are securely deleted unless otherwise required.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is archived securely using encrypted storage solutions for operational purposes. Users can request data removal at any time, and upon request, all associated data is permanently deleted from both active and archived systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored in secure, GDPR-compliant servers located in trusted cloud infrastructure. Data is encrypted both in transit (using TLS) and at rest (using AES-256). Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no