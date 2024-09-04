Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Braid Social retains user data for the duration of the user’s active engagement with the app.
Data collected for game interactions, such as user responses and engagement metrics, is retained to enhance the personalized game experience.
Inactive user data is periodically reviewed and anonymized after 12 months of inactivity.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User data is archived and anoynmized when:
- App is uninstalled
- Inactive for over 12 months
Users can request immediate removal of their data through a support request. Upon receiving a user deleteion request, data is permanently deleted within 14 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All user data is encrypted and stored securely using industry standards and best practices.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS / Flyio
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no