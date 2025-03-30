/invite @Webhooker for Docker Hub).
/webhooker-create command.
Please, don't share unique URL and keep it safe.
At the moment only 1 webhook per channel is allowed. The same URL can be used multiple times (to get notifications from multiple Docker Hub repos into same Slack channel, for example).How to delete webhook:• Remove webhook from Docker Hub repo.
/webhook-delete command (this is optional step).How to replace unique URL:• Delete webhook using instruction above
/webhooker-create command.
This would invalidate the old webhook URL and create a new webhook URL with a fresh secret token.Created with privacy in mind:• No sensitive information (PII) saved in database.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.