Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide you the services, for the purposes set out in the Status Calendar terms of service and privacy policy, or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Status Calendar will remove data when requested by a customer, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Status Calendar from your workspace. Send your request to support@statuscal.com, and it will be manually processed within 30 days of receiving the request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored securely using AWS.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no