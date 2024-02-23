Cisco Identity Intelligence EU

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
CII retains Customer Data for Ninety (90) calendar days or until the Customer Owner requests disposal, whichever is earliest.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data disposal entails first destroying the AES-256 encryption keys used for data access, rendering the stored data unusable. This encrypted data is then deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All sensitive data classified according to CII's Data Classification policy is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong, industry-recommended algorithms. Encryption at rest is used across multiple systems and layers of the stack including file systems, file object stores, databases, third-party SaaS services, and directly in CII's own developed components. Encryption in motion is primarily achieved through the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS), but may include other secure protocols.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Hosted on AWS eu-central-1 (Frankfurt)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no