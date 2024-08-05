Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.wiz.io/legal/sub-processor-list

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Data is stored for 90 days

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,