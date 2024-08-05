Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Data is stored for 90 days
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
The data is stored and managed as part of Wiz BE