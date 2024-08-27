Qwilr Proposal Software

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Qwilr assigns all customer data our highest data classification, and in line with our Data Storage Policy encrypts all data at rest using AES-256. Data is removed within 30 days of the account data being terminated. DSAR requests or requests for further information can be sent to privacy@qwilr.com.
Sedi dei data center
Australia
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no