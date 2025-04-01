Structural

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained throughout the program lifetime and for as long as is necessary to perform relevant processing activity. Post-lifetime of the program we remove or obfuscate data within 60 days except for that data required for legal, accounting, or other approved operational activity.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Users may request deletion or correction of data as part of data subject rights. Augeo may anonymize data rather than fully delete it. Requests are handled within 45 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Augeo is fully cloud-native and leverages multiple regions within the AWS cloud.
Augeo uses cloud-native data storage mechanisms include MongoDB, SQL Server RDS, Snowflake, and Oracle.
We do have sub-processors: we use sub-processors for storing and processing data, including AWS, MongoDB, Tray.io, and Snowflake, and Oracle.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Augeo uses multiple data hosts including MongoDB, Amazon, Snowflake, and Oracle.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no