Copado Release

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Each user may manually delete its chat history at any time. Chat data is retained only as long as needed for the purposes of providing the Services, with users having the ability to delete chat history. We delete all stored user data including user workspace/user configuration secrets and installation secrets when user uninstalls our application.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customers may have an obligation to maintain certain chat history if subject to internal archival requirements or legal holds. Data backups, such as workspace data, may be retained longer than original data for security and business continuity. Backups will be purged in accordance with Copado's standard backup and data retention policies and procedures.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Slack API integration with Copado integrates with Copado AI Platform, which is powered by Anthropic in Copado's Google Cloud Platform. Anthropic has a zero data retention policy and does not store any chat data as all processing takes place within Copado's Google Cloud Platform infrastructure.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP & AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Anthropic Claude 3
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’sVertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.