Workleap AI

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data may be retained for the duration of the subscription to Workleap, or for legitimate business purposes. After the termination of a subscription, data may be retained for up to 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Once data reaches the end of its retention period, it is destroyed according to documented procedures. Customers can request earlier data deletion, which is processed within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Customer data is logically segregated by organization with strict access controls. No customer data is used for model training or shared across organizations.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Azure OpenAI GPT 4o; Azure OpenAI GPT 4o-mini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
LLM does not retain data; interactions in chats/conversations are ephemeral.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Each organization's data is processed ensuring logical separation, maintaining tenant-isolation with enterprise-grade security controls.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All AI/LLM-driven data processing happens within secure US data centers. Customer data remains in the same geographic region throughout processing.