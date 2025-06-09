Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Peerbound retains messages sent to the Peerbound Slack app for quality assurance and analysis. This data is stored in AWS and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, or upon request from a customer to support@peerbound.com, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Peerbound stores Slack message data and tokens in our AWS cloud. All data is encrypted at rest. Access to our cloud infrastructure is restricted to required members of the Peerbound engineering team.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI's GPT models
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
OpenAI retains API abuse monitoring logs (which may include prompts and responses) for up to 30 days to detect and prevent misuse. Application state is only stored where necessary to fulfill a request.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Slack data sent to the OpenAI API is processed in a multi-tenant model and is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying models.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All customer content is stored and processed on OpenAI’s US-based infrastructure.