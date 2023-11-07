Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Vyond is subject to various retention requirements and retains personal data only for as long as necessary for a specified purpose or legal requirement wherever technically and operationally feasible and in accordance with any applicable regulations. If you are using the Site or the Services through your employer’s multi-seat account, please be aware the Administrator of the account has the ability to delete all personal data processed using the Site or the Services, including any content you create and your account details.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Vyond will remove user data approximately 18 months after the user’s account expires.
If you would like your account to be deleted at any point or have any questions, you can submit a support request at https://help.vyond.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Vyond will store customer data in AWS platform.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Azure OpenAI GPT-4o, AWS Claude3 Haiku
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We do not store user input data.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We do not store user input data.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We do not store user input data.