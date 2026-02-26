Perplexity Computer

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Perplexity: we store data indefinitely and can delete on request.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data is deleted from our service 30 days after a user disables or deletes their account.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is encrypted at REST, always in secure storage, always encrypted in transit.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati We store our data on AWS servers.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.perplexity.ai/

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and in-house

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Perplexity uses various LLM models to power our answer engine. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI retains data for 30 days. Please find more details about our Data Protection and Data Retention policies in https://trust.perplexity.ai

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an "expired" state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days then removed.