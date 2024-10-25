/juro create. Select your workspace and template, answer a few quick questions, and your document appears instantly in Juro, ready to send.Upload documents directly to Juro
/juro upload and let AI handle the metadata extraction. No switching tabs, no manual work - just select your file, choose a template, and you’re done.Stay in the loop with instant notifications
/juro help if you need a bit of help with how get started.
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