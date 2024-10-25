About Juro

Transform how your team handles contracts without leaving Slack. With Juro's integration for Slack, you can generate documents from templates, upload documents, and get real-time updates on signatures, approvals and comments right where your team already works. Generate documents in seconds

You can now create a document directly in Slack using /juro create . Select your workspace and template, answer a few quick questions, and your document appears instantly in Juro, ready to send. Upload documents directly to Juro

Upload .docx and .pdf files to your Juro workspace with /juro upload and let AI handle the metadata extraction. No switching tabs, no manual work - just select your file, choose a template, and you’re done. Stay in the loop with instant notifications

Document updates come directly to you in Slack, so you'll never miss important actions. Feeling stuck?

Use /juro help if you need a bit of help with how get started.