:robot_face: Infisign AI – Identity & Access Management in Slack Infisign AI brings powerful identity and access management (IAM) capabilities directly into your Slack workspace. Seamlessly integrated with the Infisign IAM platform, this AI-powered assistant manages users, applications, groups, and authentication — all through natural language commands. No tab-switching. No manual dashboards. Just message the bot and get things done instantly. :white_check_mark: What You Can Do with Infisign AI in Slack :white_check_mark: User Management, Made Easy

Activate, Inactivate, or onboard users with a quick message. Infisign AI simplifies user lifecycle operations using natural, intuitive prompts. :white_check_mark: Group Management

Assign users to groups, manage group-based authentication templates, and Assign Apps to group — directly from Slack Infisign AI DMs. :white_check_mark: Application Access Control

Assign or remove users and groups from applications, or manage authentication templates for each app — all within a conversation. :white_check_mark: Schema & Identity Attribute Management

Easily manage schema names and associated identity attributes by simply asking Infisign AI. :white_check_mark: On-Demand Integration Help

Need to integrate a third-party application? Just ask Infisign AI for step-by-step documentation and support links. :white_check_mark: AI-Powered Assistance with Real-Time Context

Infisign AI is powered by a Large Language Model (LLM) that understands the context of your requests and provides intelligent, actionable responses. :gear: How It Works in Slack 1. Install Infisign AI from the Slack App Directory

2. Authenticate using your Infisign account

3. Start chatting with @Infisign AI in DMs Here are some things you can ask: 1. “Add a new user to the Infisign platform.”

2. “Assign Salesforce to the Marketing group.”

3. “Remove user from the DevOps group.”

4. “List all available authentication templates.”

5. “How do I integrate Google Workspace with Infisign?” Infisign AI will analyze your request and either perform the action or guide you through it, all without leaving Slack. :shield: About Infisign Infisign is a next-generation identity and access management solution designed to protect modern digital environments through: 1. :closed_lock_with_key: Passwordless authentication using Decentralized Identity (DID) and Zero Knowledge Proofs

2. :jigsaw: Granular Access Management – Infisign NAG provides both role-based and policy-based access control across cloud and on-prem systems—ensuring users get exactly the access they need.

3. :gear: Just-in-time provisioning and lifecycle automation

4. :clipboard: Comprehensive CIAM features, audit logging, and compliance tools

5. :arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem systems With Infisign, UniFed, organizations can manage both workforce and customer identities across thousands of applications — simply and securely. :warning: AI Disclaimer This app uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate responses based on user queries. While the assistant aims to provide accurate and helpful information, responses may occasionally be incomplete or incorrect. Please verify all actions before relying on the output for critical workflows.