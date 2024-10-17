Infisign AI

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Infisign will retain Customer Data in accordance with the agreement established during enterprise onboarding and based on the enterprise’s data retention policy. The retention period is determined by the terms outlined at the time of signing up and ensures compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Infisign will archive or remove Customer Data as per the agreement with the enterprise and in compliance with legal obligations. Customers can request data removal by contacting support@infisign.io. Such requests will be processed in alignment with our data removal protocols and the enterprise’s data policy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Infisign securely stores Customer Data on encrypted cloud platforms in adherence to industry best practices and applicable data security standards. All data is stored in line with the enterprise’s specific data policy and is safeguarded through regular security audits and compliance checks.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Infisign utilizes Amazon’s Nova Pro model for processing and generating outputs in the application.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Infisign does not configure the Nova Pro model to retain customer data. All inputs and outputs are processed in real-time and discarded immediately after processing, ensuring no data is saved on the model.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Infisign’s use of Amazon’s Nova Pro model operates within a shared tenancy framework, leveraging Amazon’s infrastructure. The model does not store or retain customer data post-processing, ensuring data security and privacy.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
The Nova Pro model processes data within Amazon’s servers, which are hosted in regions compliant with relevant regulatory standards. Infisign does not store data locally or externally within the LLM infrastructure.