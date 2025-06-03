Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Meaku Inc. retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including legal and regulatory requirements. This is governed by our commercial engagement with customers. Typically it's retained while we have an active agreement with the customer and up to 365 days after termination.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Meaku Inc. removes all data within 365 days of contract termination with it's customers. We are GDPR compliant and act as data processors on behalf of our customers, we allow deletion or modification of data on request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Meaku Inc. stores data in accordance with the controls and procedures as described by the SOC 2 Compliance framework.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no