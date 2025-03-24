:rocket: Simple Setup and Use
Once installed, just add your meeting rooms from the app's Home tab and your team can start booking right away. Use
/bookcommand to book rooms.
:card_file_box: Manage Bookings and Rooms
Access your bookings from the Home tab and reschedule or cancel anytime with just a few clicks. You can also browse rooms, check their schedules, and make new bookings from there. Workspace admins can add, update and delete rooms.
:alarm_clock: Stay on Schedule
Be ready when it's time to meet! Set a 10-minute reminder and get a heads-up before your meeting starts.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Flexible Booking Rules
Set custom booking rules for each room, including earliest booking start time, latest end time, and booking intervals.
:hammer_and_wrench: Controlled Room Management
Only workspace admins can manage rooms, but they can assign room managers to share responsibilities. If the app is installed by a non-admin, they become a room manager by default — so setup can begin right away!
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.