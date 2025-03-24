Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is retained as long as MeetHub remains installed in your Slack workspace, unless a deletion request is received.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users can request data deletion by contacting us at contact@meethub.app. We also periodically review inactive tokens and uninstalled workspaces and remove associated data from our records.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We commit to storing all data securely on AWS infrastructure, using RDS and S3 with encryption at rest enabled.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://meethub.app/privacy