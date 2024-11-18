Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We use the following criteria to determine our retention periods: - The amount, nature and sensitivity of your information. - The reasons for which we collect and process the personal data. - The length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you and provide you with access to our Site and/or Krisp. We retain personal information for as long as needed to provide Krisp. Note, however, that with respect to our Customers with active accounts, we may retain certain essential account information, but otherwise regularly delete other information that is less essential to the provision of Krisp in order to minimize our storage of data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We retain personal information that we’ve collected from you where we have an ongoing legitimate business need to do so (for example, to comply with applicable legal, tax or accounting requirements). Additionally, we cannot delete information when it is needed for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims (also known as a “litigation hold”). In this case, the information must be retained as long as needed for exercising respective potential legal claims. When we no longer have an ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible. For any questions about data retention, please contact security@krisp.ai.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We use your personal information for a number of different reasons, as further explained below. For users located in the EEA, and the U.K., we must have a valid legal basis in order to process your personal data when we are acting as a ‘data controller’. The main legal bases under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that justify our collection and use of your personal information are: Performance of a contract: when your personal information is required in order to enter into or perform our contract with you, such as when you engage us to provide Krisp. Consent: when you have consented to our use of your personal information via a consent form (online or offline). Legitimate interests: when we use your personal information to achieve a legitimate interest and our reasons for using it outweigh any prejudice to your data protection rights. Legal obligation: when we must use your personal information to comply with our legal obligations. Legal claims: when your personal information is necessary for us to defend, prosecute or make a claim.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://krisp.ai/Krisp-sub-processors.pdf