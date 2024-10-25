Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope.
The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope. The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Marvin's Data Storage Policy prioritizes security and compliance:
Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3/1.2).
Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) restricts access to authorized data only.
Isolation: Tenant data is logically separated.
Retention: Aligns with contracts; secure deletion within 7 days of termination.
Backup: Regular encrypted backups with recovery options.
Compliance: Meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, etc.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We use AWS Cloud to store data.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Gpt-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customer data is logically isolated using team-based IDs to ensure strict data separation
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All data is processed and stored in AWS data centres, ensuring compliance with data localization requirements