Criteri di conservazione dei dati
PlanningPoker.live retains customer data for as long as the service is actively used. There is no automatic data deletion (yet!) upon account inactivity. Users can request the deletion of their data at any time, and the platform will comply promptly with such requests. The open-source nature of the app ensures full transparency in how data is handled.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is not automatically archived or removed after service termination (yet!). Instead, data removal is performed upon explicit user request. This manual process ensures users have full control over their data. The open-source nature of PlanningPoker.live provides additional confidence in how data is managed and deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is stored securely on systems compliant with data protection laws. PlanningPoker.live emphasizes robust measures to protect data against unauthorized access while maintaining legal compliance during data processing.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Hosted on Firebase with a serverless architecture
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no