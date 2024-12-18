Notifier by Appfire

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our app. After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS. We store only the minimum data necessary for our application to function.
Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no