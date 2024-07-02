Manage paid search for all your clients, without missing a thing. TrueClicks helps PPC agencies seamlessly monitor, analyze, and optimize all their Google Ads accounts in one place - and now you can bring those insights directly into Slack. With the TrueClicks Slack app, you can: Get alerts where you work – Receive notifications about monitoring issues, performance changes, or budget and target updates straight into your chosen Slack channels. Customize what you see – Decide which types of notifications to send (e.g., monitoring issues, performance monitoring, targets and budgets) and filter them by priority, so your team only gets the updates that matter. Organize by customer – Send notifications from specific client accounts to dedicated Slack channels, ensuring the right teams see the right information at the right time. Stay ahead of issues – Never miss a critical change or anomaly in your Google Ads accounts; Slack notifications mean your team can take action immediately, without switching tools. The integration is flexible: create multiple Slack connections for different clients, teams, or use cases. Whether you want one high-level overview channel or separate channels per customer, TrueClicks ensures everyone stays aligned and informed—directly inside Slack.