For the most up to date policy information, always refer to:

and

Our retention of your Personal Data varies depending on the type of information collected. Specifically, we retain your account information for as long as your account is active and for a reasonable period afterward (as specified in the above policies). We also keep certain information to comply with legal obligations, and for establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims. Information derived from aggregated user data may be retained indefinitely for the purpose of service improvement, provided that it is anonymized and does not identify any individual.