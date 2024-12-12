Polls for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
1. Poll Data:
- Users can manage and delete their own poll data through the app interface or by submitting a support request.
2. User Metadata (e.g., Slack User IDs):
- Retained for the duration of the user's association with the app
- Inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 12 months of no activity
3. Audit Logs:
- Retained for up to 180 days for troubleshooting and compliance purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
1. Archival:
- Poll data is archived after 12 months of inactivity.
- Archived data is encrypted and securely stored with limited access.
2. Removal:
- Active polls and their responses are retained as long as the polls remain active.
- Archived or closed polls are automatically deleted after 180 days
- Users may request data removal via the app interface or support channels, and requests are processed within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
1. Location:
- All poll data and related metadata are stored on secure servers located in US West, compliant with data privacy regulations.
2. Security Measures:
- Access Control: Data is accessible only to authorized personnel based on role-based access controls (RBAC).
3. Storage Duration:
- Poll data is stored indefinitely unless the user or workspace admin explicitly removes it via app interface or request or by submitting a support request.
- Backups are maintained for disaster recovery purposes and are stored securely for up to 30 days.
4. Third-Party Services:
- Poll data and metadata are stored using our hosting provider (Railway), which complies with global data protection standards.
- Third-party services used for backups or analytics are vetted for security and compliance.
5. Data Segregation:
- Data from different workspaces is logically separated to ensure privacy and prevent unauthorized cross-access.
6. Data Recovery:
- In case of data loss or corruption, recovery processes ensure minimal downtime, using redundant backups.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We host our data using Railway, a modern cloud hosting platform. Railway provides scalable and secure infrastructure for our application's needs.
Specifically:
- Databases: We use PostgreSQL and Redis, hosted on Railway, for storing poll data and managing app functionalities.
- Security: Data is encrypted at rest and in transit, ensuring compliance with industry standards.
- Scalability: Railway's infrastructure allows us to scale seamlessly as our user base grows.
- Backups: Automated backups are configured to prevent data loss and ensure disaster recovery.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Railway
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no